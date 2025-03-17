Shiv Sena Infighting: Shaina NC Criticizes Sanjay Raut's Controversial Remarks

In the latest episode of Shiv Sena's internal discord, senior leader Shaina NC has launched a pointed critique against fellow party MP Sanjay Raut, alleging that he has become unhinged and frequently makes statements without factual backing.

Raut had recently suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should watch the film 'Chhava' related to Sambhaji Maharaj, to address the perceived slights by RSS leader MS Golwalkar regarding the historical figure's legacy. However, Shaina dismissed Raut's comments, upholding the nation's unity and crediting the current administration for India's progress.

Rebutting Raut's assertions, Shaina stressed there is no significant division within India and criticized Raut's tendency to stir controversy without substance. She credited PM Modi and other NDA leaders for India's accelerated development. Raut's comments were also in reaction to statements made by Assaduddin Owaisi regarding derogatory language used by historical Hindu ideologues.

(With inputs from agencies.)