Bhubaneswar Holi Celebrations Turn Deadly: Five Arrested in Twin Murders

Five individuals, including a prime suspect, have been arrested in connection with two separate murder cases during Holi in Bhubaneswar. The main incident involved a fatal altercation at Macheswar involving Tanmay Behra and victim Ayushman Pati. Another arrest was made regarding a separate case in Sahid Nagar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 10:13 IST
Arrested accused in one of the murder case (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a swift response, Commissionerate Police in Bhubaneswar detained five individuals related to two separate murder incidents that took place amid Holi celebrations. Among those arrested is Tanmay Behra, charged with the murder of Ayushman Pati in the Macheswar district.

DCP Jagmohan Meena detailed the incident, stating that the unfortunate event at Mancheshwar police station prompted immediate police action. Ayushman Pati was fatally attacked by Behra following a heated argument that escalated swiftly.

Besides Behra, three others face charges for aiding his evasion. The swift arrests, police believe, will expedite case resolution. Further south in Sahid Nagar, another murder case has resulted in the arrest of a prime suspect, highlighting the law enforcement's comprehensive approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

