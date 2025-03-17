Bhubaneswar Holi Celebrations Turn Deadly: Five Arrested in Twin Murders

In a swift response, Commissionerate Police in Bhubaneswar detained five individuals related to two separate murder incidents that took place amid Holi celebrations. Among those arrested is Tanmay Behra, charged with the murder of Ayushman Pati in the Macheswar district.

DCP Jagmohan Meena detailed the incident, stating that the unfortunate event at Mancheshwar police station prompted immediate police action. Ayushman Pati was fatally attacked by Behra following a heated argument that escalated swiftly.

Besides Behra, three others face charges for aiding his evasion. The swift arrests, police believe, will expedite case resolution. Further south in Sahid Nagar, another murder case has resulted in the arrest of a prime suspect, highlighting the law enforcement's comprehensive approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)