Delhi Unveils 'Shistachar' Squads to Combat Eve-Teasing

Delhi police are set to introduce 'Shistachar' squads in every district, aimed at tackling and preventing eve-teasing. Each squad, with 15 trained officers, will identify hotspots and ensure women's safety through coordinated actions and collaborations with local communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 10:16 IST
Representative Image (Photo Credit: X@DelhiPolice). Image Credit: ANI
In a decisive move to bolster women's safety across the national capital, Delhi Police is preparing to roll out specialized 'Shistachar' squads in each district. These units will focus on the serious issue of eve-teasing with a dual approach of both response and prevention.

According to an official statement, each district will organize a team comprising 15 specially trained officers. These personnel will target areas identified as high-risk zones based on data provided by the District Deputy Commissioners of Police. Coordination with the Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC) will ensure a tailored approach to each district's needs.

The initiative will involve squads patrolling sensitive areas and conducting regular checks, including on public transportation systems. Plain-clothed female officers will be strategically deployed to identify offenders, promising a comprehensive safeguarding effort that extends to collaboration with local community and market associations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

