Suspension Follows ASI's Tragic Death During Holi in Munger

Three police officers were suspended for negligence following the murder of ASI Santosh Kumar Singh in Bihar's Munger during a dispute on Holi. Seven suspects were identified, with five in custody. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining accused as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 10:19 IST
Munger SP Syed Imran Masood (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing downturn of events, three policemen have been suspended following the murder of Assistant Sub-Inspector Santosh Kumar Singh in the town of Munger in Bihar. The policemen, including Mufassil SHO Chandan Kumar, a BCP jawan, and a Dial 112 driver, were charged with negligence while fulfilling their duties, Munger Superintendent of Police Syed Imran Masood informed ANI.

ASI Santosh Kumar Singh tragically lost his life while attempting to mediate a dispute between two parties during the Holi festivities. Following an investigative report, a recommendation for disciplinary action was made to the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), who subsequently issued suspension orders.

Deputy Inspector General Rakesh Kumar revealed on Saturday that seven individuals have been identified in connection with the murder, with five already under police custody. The police action included raids to apprehend the accused in Nandlalpur village. A targeted manhunt is ongoing to ensure all involved parties face justice.

Latest News

