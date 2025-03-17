Airtel Payments Bank Achieves Over One Billion Transactions: A Digital Milestone

Airtel Payments Bank has surpassed a significant achievement by recording over one billion transactions on its platform in January 2025, marking a 47% increase in transaction volume year-on-year.

According to Anubrata Biswas, MD and CEO, this milestone highlights the rising adoption of digital banking solutions and the diverse business model developed over time. The bank's extensive outreach includes 5,00,000 banking points, catering to urban, underbanked, and institutional clients.

With offerings like the 'Safe Second Account' and RuPay NCMC-enabled cards, coupled with digital products including UPI, FASTag, and AePS payments, Airtel Payments Bank is driving a digital transformation across India, supporting financial inclusion in remote areas and reporting record quarterly growth figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)