Owaisi Leads Opposition to Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 at Jantar Mantar Protest

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader and MP Asaduddin Owaisi lent his voice to the protest led by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) against the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Asserting the 'unconstitutional' nature of the bill, Owaisi criticized its provisions, claiming they pose a threat to Muslim heritage sites, including graveyards, khanqahs, and dargahs.

Furthermore, Owaisi issued a cautionary message to politicians Chandrababu Naidu, Chirag Paswan, and Nitish Kumar, asserting that public memory will hold them accountable should they choose to support the bill. He maintained that the amendment is not aimed at preserving Waqf property or eliminating encroachments, but rather at jeopardizing the existence of these significant sites.

The protest, initiated by AIMPLB and spearheaded by member Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, highlighted the need for government cooperation in what he termed a peaceful demonstration. He criticized any governmental attempts to stifle participation, urging authorities to heed the people's concerns and uphold democratic principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)