Court Orders Charge Sheet Access for MP Raghav Chadha in Vandalism Case

The Rouse Avenue Court has instructed that copies of both the charge sheet and supplementary charge sheet be provided to AAP MP Raghav Chadha. This directive follows Chadha's request to oversee the investigation into the 2020 vandalism at the Delhi Jal Board office.

The legal tussle began with Chadha's complaint in 2020, urging a closer watch on the probe. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Paras Dalal assured that Chadha would receive the necessary documents in accordance with his application. A hearing is slated for April 7.

The case, implicating BJP MP Yogender Chandolia, BJP leader Adesh Gupta, and others, has been shifted to the Special MP MLA Court due to Chandolia's parliamentary status. Notably, while Gupta attended in person, Chandolia was present via video link. Charges fall under numerous legal sections, including those related to public property damage and pandemic measures.

