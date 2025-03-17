Joint Operation Neutralizes Terrorist in Kashmir's Khurmur Forest

In a decisive encounter, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army eliminated a terrorist in the Khurmur forest area of Handwara, Kupwara, on Monday. The joint operation stemmed from precise intelligence pinpointing terrorist activities in the region.

Upon confrontation, the terrorists launched an indiscriminate attack, prompting a swift and effective response from the military forces. The ensuing clash resulted in the neutralization of the terrorist and the recovery of an AK-47 rifle.

The military operation is still ongoing, with authorities poised to release additional information as the situation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)