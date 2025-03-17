Joint Operation Neutralizes Terrorist in Kashmir's Khurmur Forest
A terrorist was neutralized in an operation conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army in the Khurmur forest, Handwara. Troops responded to hostile fire, seizing an AK rifle. The mission continues with further updates pending.
In a decisive encounter, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army eliminated a terrorist in the Khurmur forest area of Handwara, Kupwara, on Monday. The joint operation stemmed from precise intelligence pinpointing terrorist activities in the region.
Upon confrontation, the terrorists launched an indiscriminate attack, prompting a swift and effective response from the military forces. The ensuing clash resulted in the neutralization of the terrorist and the recovery of an AK-47 rifle.
The military operation is still ongoing, with authorities poised to release additional information as the situation unfolds.
