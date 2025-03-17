Left Menu

Joint Operation Neutralizes Terrorist in Kashmir's Khurmur Forest

A terrorist was neutralized in an operation conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army in the Khurmur forest, Handwara. Troops responded to hostile fire, seizing an AK rifle. The mission continues with further updates pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 15:25 IST
Joint Operation Neutralizes Terrorist in Kashmir's Khurmur Forest
File Photo (Photo: @ChinarcorpsIA/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive encounter, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army eliminated a terrorist in the Khurmur forest area of Handwara, Kupwara, on Monday. The joint operation stemmed from precise intelligence pinpointing terrorist activities in the region.

Upon confrontation, the terrorists launched an indiscriminate attack, prompting a swift and effective response from the military forces. The ensuing clash resulted in the neutralization of the terrorist and the recovery of an AK-47 rifle.

The military operation is still ongoing, with authorities poised to release additional information as the situation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025