H7N9 Bird Flu Strikes U.S. Poultry Farm

In a concerning development, the United States has recorded its first outbreak of H7N9 bird flu on a poultry farm since 2017. The report comes courtesy of the World Organisation for Animal Health, which cited information from U.S. authorities.

Bird flu, scientifically known as highly pathogenic avian influenza, has become a global issue, spreading rapidly across continents. It has afflicted various countries over the years, forcing widespread culling of hundreds of millions of poultry to prevent further transmission.

As the virus continues to spread in the U.S., authorities face the daunting task of controlling the outbreak to minimize its impact on the nation's poultry industry, a vital component of the global food supply chain.

