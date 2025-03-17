Left Menu

H7N9 Bird Flu Strikes U.S. Poultry Farm

The United States has confirmed its first H7N9 bird flu outbreak on a poultry farm since 2017, as reported by the World Organisation for Animal Health. Globally, bird flu has led to the culling of millions of poultry as it continues to spread across several regions, including the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 17-03-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 16:45 IST
In a concerning development, the United States has recorded its first outbreak of H7N9 bird flu on a poultry farm since 2017. The report comes courtesy of the World Organisation for Animal Health, which cited information from U.S. authorities.

Bird flu, scientifically known as highly pathogenic avian influenza, has become a global issue, spreading rapidly across continents. It has afflicted various countries over the years, forcing widespread culling of hundreds of millions of poultry to prevent further transmission.

As the virus continues to spread in the U.S., authorities face the daunting task of controlling the outbreak to minimize its impact on the nation's poultry industry, a vital component of the global food supply chain.

