Global Health Leaders Unite: Traditional Medicine in Modern Healthcare

In a landmark gathering at the Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, WHO's Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, articulated a vision for an integrated and inclusive healthcare system that embraces both traditional wisdom and modern science.

The summit, co-hosted with India, drew participants from over 100 countries, including ministers, scientists, and indigenous leaders. Dr. Tedros underscored the potential of traditional medicine to alleviate modern healthcare challenges and highlighted India's exemplar role in marrying tradition with innovation.

Key outcomes of the summit included agreements to regulate and validate traditional medicine practices, safeguard biodiversity, harness digital innovations, and respect cultural heritage. This united approach aims to foster a balanced and healthier future for global communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)