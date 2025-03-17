Left Menu

Haryana's Bold Budget for 2025-26: No New Taxes, Focus on Future

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini presented a tax-free budget of Rs 2.05 lakh crore for 2025-26, emphasizing e-governance and initiatives like the 'Lado Lakshmi Yojana' and AI Mission. Key allocations include combating drug abuse and supporting startups, farmers, and sports excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-03-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 17:49 IST
Haryana's Bold Budget for 2025-26: No New Taxes, Focus on Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday unveiled a tax-free Rs 2.05 lakh crore budget for the fiscal year 2025-26. Emphasizing advancements in e-governance, Saini stated that no new taxes would be imposed while outlining a slew of initiatives aimed at enhancing the state's future capabilities. Key initiatives include the creation of the 'Department of Future' and the Haryana AI Mission, with assured assistance from the World Bank.

Saini's budget also addresses pressing issues such as drug abuse with the establishment of an authority dedicated to awareness and prevention. Additionally, proposals for a Horticulture Research Centre and significant state support for female farmers, including interest-free loans, demonstrate an inclusive approach. Furthermore, Rs 5,000 crore has been earmarked for the 'Lado Lakshmi Yojana', alongside increased subsidies under various farmer welfare programs.

In the realm of sports, Saini announced the 'Khiladi Bima Yojana' for national medalists and plans for new sports excellence centers. The launch of the 'Mission Olympics 2036 Vijayi Bhava' with a Rs 20 crore provision underlines the state's ambition to secure at least 36 Olympic medals by 2036. Collectively, these proposals seek to steer Haryana towards a prosperous future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025