Haryana's Bold Budget for 2025-26: No New Taxes, Focus on Future

In a significant move, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday unveiled a tax-free Rs 2.05 lakh crore budget for the fiscal year 2025-26. Emphasizing advancements in e-governance, Saini stated that no new taxes would be imposed while outlining a slew of initiatives aimed at enhancing the state's future capabilities. Key initiatives include the creation of the 'Department of Future' and the Haryana AI Mission, with assured assistance from the World Bank.

Saini's budget also addresses pressing issues such as drug abuse with the establishment of an authority dedicated to awareness and prevention. Additionally, proposals for a Horticulture Research Centre and significant state support for female farmers, including interest-free loans, demonstrate an inclusive approach. Furthermore, Rs 5,000 crore has been earmarked for the 'Lado Lakshmi Yojana', alongside increased subsidies under various farmer welfare programs.

In the realm of sports, Saini announced the 'Khiladi Bima Yojana' for national medalists and plans for new sports excellence centers. The launch of the 'Mission Olympics 2036 Vijayi Bhava' with a Rs 20 crore provision underlines the state's ambition to secure at least 36 Olympic medals by 2036. Collectively, these proposals seek to steer Haryana towards a prosperous future.

