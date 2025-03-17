Justice in Question: RG Kar Victim's Family Challenges Investigation

The father of the RG Kar rape and murder case victim expressed his dissatisfaction with the ongoing investigation, alleging that multiple individuals are involved in the crime and subsequent evidence tampering. In a conversation with ANI, he highlighted that his family has approached the High Court with a petition containing 54 questions in pursuit of justice for his daughter.

The father accused West Bengal's Chief Minister of orchestrating the evidence tampering. Despite the police deploying dog squads for the investigation, they have yet to receive any reports. 'We believe the courts will deliver justice as they are working fairly,' the victim's father stated.

Attorney Karuna Nundy representing the RG Kar victim emphasized the urgency since it's been 180 days since arrests without substantive progress. She stressed the importance of Calcutta HC and CBI oversight. Recently, the Supreme Court granted permission for the family to seek redress through Calcutta High Court proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)