Left Menu

Justice in Question: RG Kar Victim's Family Challenges Investigation

The RG Kar rape and murder victim's family is raising concerns over the investigation, claiming multiple persons are involved in the crime and evidence tampering, implicating West Bengal's Chief Minister. They have petitioned the High Court with 54 questions, seeking justice and ensuring the investigation is monitored by the CBI and Calcutta HC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 17:53 IST
Justice in Question: RG Kar Victim's Family Challenges Investigation
RG Kar rape and murder victim's father (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The father of the RG Kar rape and murder case victim expressed his dissatisfaction with the ongoing investigation, alleging that multiple individuals are involved in the crime and subsequent evidence tampering. In a conversation with ANI, he highlighted that his family has approached the High Court with a petition containing 54 questions in pursuit of justice for his daughter.

The father accused West Bengal's Chief Minister of orchestrating the evidence tampering. Despite the police deploying dog squads for the investigation, they have yet to receive any reports. 'We believe the courts will deliver justice as they are working fairly,' the victim's father stated.

Attorney Karuna Nundy representing the RG Kar victim emphasized the urgency since it's been 180 days since arrests without substantive progress. She stressed the importance of Calcutta HC and CBI oversight. Recently, the Supreme Court granted permission for the family to seek redress through Calcutta High Court proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025