Peruvian Farmer Takes On German Energy Giant in Climate Litigation Landmark

A landmark climate litigation case has emerged as Saul Luciano Lliuya, a Peruvian farmer, challenges German energy giant RWE over climate change contributions. The case, initiated a decade ago, reached the German court in Hamm, alleging RWE's emissions worsen Andean glacial melt, increasing flood risks to Lliuya's home.

Lliuya, supported by Germanwatch, seeks €17,000 from RWE to aid a $3.5 million flood defense project. Lake Palcacocha's overflow threatens Huaraz, housing over 65,000 residents, due to melting glaciers. The case pins RWE's 0.5% global emission contribution since the industrial era as grounds for climate damage liability.

RWE contests sole responsibility for emissions under German law, arguing precedent implications. Legal experts view the case as pivotal in climate accountability. If the court finds Huaraz at risk, the role of emissions in Andean glaciers' melting will be scrutinized. The case's outcome could reshape corporate climate accountability.

