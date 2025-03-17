Left Menu

Shriram Finance Secures Major Offshore Funding Boost

Shriram Finance Limited has raised USD 306 million from multilateral and bilateral institutions like the Asian Development Bank. This funding is under SFL's Social Finance Framework and helps diversify the company's funding sources while optimizing costs. SFL has now raised USD 2.8 billion in offshore funding this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 20:23 IST
On Monday, Shriram Finance Limited (SFL), a well-known NBFC firm, announced it has secured USD 306 million in funding from a range of multilateral and bilateral development financial institutions, including the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

This funding, provided under SFL's Social Finance Framework, signifies participation from leading global financial bodies such as the ADB, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and Exim Bank of India. The company emphasized that this long tenor financing strengthens their focus on diversifying funding sources and optimizing cost efficiencies.

With this transaction, SFL has successfully raised over USD 2.8 billion in offshore funding in the current financial year, thus enhancing its leadership status in structured finance and sustainable funding initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

