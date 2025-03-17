Shriram Finance Secures Major Offshore Funding Boost

On Monday, Shriram Finance Limited (SFL), a well-known NBFC firm, announced it has secured USD 306 million in funding from a range of multilateral and bilateral development financial institutions, including the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

This funding, provided under SFL's Social Finance Framework, signifies participation from leading global financial bodies such as the ADB, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and Exim Bank of India. The company emphasized that this long tenor financing strengthens their focus on diversifying funding sources and optimizing cost efficiencies.

With this transaction, SFL has successfully raised over USD 2.8 billion in offshore funding in the current financial year, thus enhancing its leadership status in structured finance and sustainable funding initiatives.

