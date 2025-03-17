DoT and WhatsApp Join Forces for Enhanced Digital Safety

In a strategic move to combat online scams, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has announced a collaboration with WhatsApp for their 'Scam Se Bacho' safety campaign. This initiative aims to educate citizens on identifying and reporting fraudulent communications, as confirmed by an official statement from the Ministry of Communications.

DoT's citizen-centric approach includes developing the Sanchar Saathi portal and mobile app, which empower users to report suspicious calls and messages. The Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP) is further utilized to share insights with 550 stakeholders, including banks and law enforcement agencies, to curb misuse of telecom resources.

The partnership will feature train-the-trainer workshops for DoT officials and explore expanding Sanchar Saathi initiatives via WhatsApp. Joel Kaplan of Meta emphasized the partnership's role in enhancing digital safety, while Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighted its alignment with India's digital transformation goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)