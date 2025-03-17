Left Menu

DoT and WhatsApp Join Forces for Enhanced Digital Safety

The Department of Telecommunications partners with WhatsApp to bolster the 'Scam Se Bacho' campaign, aimed at combating online fraud. The initiative focuses on educating citizens on identifying and reporting scams, strengthening digital safety through workshops, informative resources, and regional translations for broader reach and efficacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 21:27 IST
DoT and WhatsApp Join Forces for Enhanced Digital Safety
Joel Kaplan, Chief Global Affairs Officer, Meta met Union Minister of Communication and Development of North East Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to combat online scams, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has announced a collaboration with WhatsApp for their 'Scam Se Bacho' safety campaign. This initiative aims to educate citizens on identifying and reporting fraudulent communications, as confirmed by an official statement from the Ministry of Communications.

DoT's citizen-centric approach includes developing the Sanchar Saathi portal and mobile app, which empower users to report suspicious calls and messages. The Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP) is further utilized to share insights with 550 stakeholders, including banks and law enforcement agencies, to curb misuse of telecom resources.

The partnership will feature train-the-trainer workshops for DoT officials and explore expanding Sanchar Saathi initiatives via WhatsApp. Joel Kaplan of Meta emphasized the partnership's role in enhancing digital safety, while Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighted its alignment with India's digital transformation goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025