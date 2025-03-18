South Korea on U.S. Energy Watchlist: A Diplomatic Clarification
South Korea has been placed on a U.S. Department of Energy watchlist due to concerns over mishandling sensitive information by visitors to its labs. The acting U.S. ambassador to South Korea, Joseph Yun, emphasized that this designation is restricted to departmental facilities and does not affect broader bilateral cooperation.
South Korea's placement on a U.S. Department of Energy watchlist has raised concerns over the handling of sensitive information by some visitors to its laboratories. Joseph Yun, the acting U.S. ambassador to South Korea, addressed the issue on Tuesday.
Yun, speaking at the American Chamber of Commerce in Seoul, clarified that the watchlist designation is specific to the department's facilities. He assured that it does not have wider implications for the cooperative relationship between the United States and South Korea.
This development highlights the importance of information security in cross-border collaborations and underlines the crucial need for vigilance and protocol adherence in sensitive environments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
