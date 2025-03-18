Petitioner Withdraws Plea to Rename India as 'Bharat'

A petition seeking to rename India as 'Bharat' or 'Hindustan' has been withdrawn following a Supreme Court directive from June 2020. The petitioner, acting through a trust, sought a constitutional amendment to change 'India' in Article I to 'Bharat' or 'Hindustan' to better reflect the nation's heritage.

Justice Sachin Datta dismissed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on March 12 after the petitioner chose to withdraw it and instead address the matter with concerned ministries. This decision aligns with a previous Supreme Court order dismissing a similar plea but allowing it as a representation to the government.

The plea argued that the name 'India' carries colonial connotations, unlike the culturally resonant 'Bharat'. It cited recent governmental uses of 'Bharat', such as in President of Bharat references during G20 events, suggesting government ease in making this change. The petition sought compliance with previous court directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)