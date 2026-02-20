Supreme Court Demands Swift Justice in Andhra Pradesh MLC Murder Case

The Supreme Court of India has issued a directive for the expeditious conclusion of the trial involving YSRCP MLC Anantha Satya Udaya Bhaskara Rao, accused of killing his former driver, Veedhi Subramanyam, over a financial dispute.

The apex court criticized the Andhra Pradesh Police, alleging complete collusion with those in power. The Supreme Court bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, labeled the situation as a clear nexus between power and police, urging that the probe and trial be expedited to ensure justice.

Despite the Andhra Pradesh High Court dismissing Rao's petition for bail, the Supreme Court outlined a series of deadlines for the trial's completion. Meanwhile, the state police were tasked with concluding the investigation by March 31, while the trial court must finish framing charges by April 18, 2026. The court aims for the trial to conclude by November 30, firmly instructing all respective courts to refrain from issuing orders that could disrupt its timeline.