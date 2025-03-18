Left Menu

Odisha Bids Farewell: Remembering Dr Debendra Pradhan's Legacy

Former Union Minister Dr Debendra Pradhan's last rites were held in Puri, Odisha, with full solemnity. Tributes poured in from political leaders, recognizing his significant contributions to the BJP and his efforts in poverty alleviation. Dr Pradhan passed away at the age of 84 in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 10:08 IST
Mortal remains of former Union Minister Dr Debendra Pradhan being taken for last rites (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The mortal remains of former Union Minister Dr Debendra Pradhan were solemnly transported for his last rites in Puri, Odisha, on Tuesday. The ceremony took place at Puri Swargadwar, reflecting the revered leader's deep connection to the state. In attendance were numerous dignitaries, honoring Dr Pradhan's lifelong devotion to public service.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep sorrow over Dr Pradhan's passing, emphasizing his pivotal role in the state's development and the strengthening of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). CM Majhi said, "Odisha's beloved leader, the news of his demise is very painful. He dedicated his entire life to serving the people and development of the state."

Among the tributes was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who commended Dr Pradhan's distinguished political career focused on poverty alleviation and social empowerment. PM Modi further acknowledged his contributions to the BJP's growth in Odisha, describing him as a hardworking and humble leader. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari joined in mourning, citing Dr Pradhan's visionary leadership that inspired generations. Dr Pradhan's illustrious journey included terms as BJP Odisha unit president and positions in the Union Ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

