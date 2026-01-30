Left Menu

People of Goa protesting against BJP govt everywhere, looking at AAP to bring change: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said people are protesting against the BJP government everywhere in Goa and looking at his political outfit with a lot of hope to bring change in the coastal state where polls are due in early 2027.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 30-01-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 20:54 IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said people are protesting against the BJP government everywhere in Goa and looking at his political outfit with a lot of hope to bring change in the coastal state where polls are due in early 2027. Talking to reporters at the Goa International Airport at Dabolim, he alleged that the state has seen only ''corruption and gundaraj (rule of goons)'' under the 14-year rule of the BJP. The former Delhi Chief Minister, who arrived on a three-day visit to the state, claimed the people of Goa are angry with the Pramod Sawant-led government. ''Everywhere in Goa, people are protesting against the BJP government, be it Chimbel, Pernem, or Mayem,'' he said, referring to various agitations, including protest against the Unity Mall project in the state. A Unity Mall, conceived under the Centre's initiative to promote local handicrafts and commodities, was proposed at Chimbel village near Panaji. However, the project faced opposition from local residents, forcing the government to change its location. ''The people of Pernem are protesting for healthcare, residents of Chimbel are protesting to save their lake, and the people of Mayem are protesting against mining,'' Kejriwal maintained. On the contrary, the AAP government in Punjab has given the people Rs 10 lakh health insurance cover besides good schools, hospitals, roads and free electricity, the former Delhi CM noted. The AAP government on January 22 launched the 'Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna', which promises free cashless medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh to every family in Punjab. ''The people of Goa are now looking for change...they are looking at the AAP with hope to bring change,'' Kejriwal added. The AAP leader would interact with party workers during his visit.

