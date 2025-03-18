Left Menu

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Inaugurates Orientation Program for Delhi MLAs

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated a two-day orientation program for Delhi MLAs to enhance their legislative efficacy. Key figures like Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and others attended the event focused on training MLAs in public welfare, legislative processes, and effective governance ahead of the upcoming Budget session.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta receive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance legislative effectiveness, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated a two-day orientation program for Members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. The event, attended by key political figures including Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, aims to equip MLAs with skills to address public welfare concerns and legislative responsibilities.

This orientation is a crucial step as Delhi MLAs prepare for the upcoming Budget session scheduled for March 24 to 28. During their training, MLAs will receive comprehensive guidance on issues such as legislative processes, executive accountability, and the role of committees, which are essential for effective governance.

Prominent attendees at the program's inauguration included BJP MPs Harsh Malhotra and Kamaljeet Sehrawat, with Delhi Minister Pravesh Verma and Leader of Opposition Atishi also present. The initiative underscores a collaborative effort across political lines to bolster the efficiency of legislative operations and ensure governance that benefits the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

