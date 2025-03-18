Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi and New Zealand PM Luxon Strengthen Bilateral Ties in New Delhi

Rahul Gandhi and New Zealand's PM Christopher Luxon discussed strategic partnerships in New Delhi. The meeting highlighted India's economic significance and focused on diversifying trade beyond traditional avenues. Leaders pledged collaboration on global issues and improved sector cooperation. Luxon's address emphasized the evolving Indo-New Zealand relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 11:29 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi calls on New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Congress Leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi met with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in New Delhi. The meeting underscored the strengthening of India-New Zealand relations, focusing on strategic alliances and expanding beyond traditional trade practices.

Prime Minister Luxon, who had earlier met Indian President Droupadi Murmu, expressed delight at reuniting on "her home turf." His remarks came with a positive outlook on India's evolving economic landscape, particularly in pharmaceuticals and machinery, vital to New Zealand's imports.

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue 2025, Luxon applauded India's trade diversification. New Zealand has broadened its import portfolio, a transition from heavy reliance on wood. Following a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Luxon emphasized strategic defense cooperation and scientific collaboration on pressing global issues. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar hailed Luxon's insights, reinforcing ties between the two nations during a period of global realignment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

