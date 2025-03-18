Left Menu

Swift Response Averts Tragedy in Rajouri Hospital Fire

A significant fire erupted at a GMC-connected hospital in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, but was quickly controlled by the fire department, ensuring the safety of all patients. The Medical Superintendent confirmed the situation is stable. Meanwhile, no casualties were reported in a previous Anantnag district fire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 12:24 IST
Fire breaks out at Rajouri's GMC Hospital (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire erupted at a hospital affiliated with the Government Medical College (GMC) in Rajouri on Tuesday, prompting a swift response from the fire department to contain the blaze. According to Dr. Shamim Choudhary, the hospital's Medical Superintendent, all patients were safely evacuated.

The Medical Superintendent informed ANI that, 'The fire is under control as of now without any loss,' emphasizing the collaborative efforts of multiple teams, including the fire brigade and local police, who worked tirelessly to manage the situation. Authorities are still investigating the incident and further details are awaited.

In related news, an inferno occurred last week in the Gajinag Kadipora area of the Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, affecting a residential sector. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported in that incident, underscoring the efficacy of emergency response teams in the region. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

