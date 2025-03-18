Inferno Erupts in Ayodhya's Triveni Sadan

A massive fire broke out in Triveni Sadan, located near the Ram Path area in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The blaze reportedly started in the dormitory shop and multilevel parking structure, prompting an urgent response from the fire brigade.

Despite the firefighters' efforts, the fire continues to spread due to westerly winds. The property is managed by the Development Authority of Ayodhya and overseen by Sukhsagar, catering to tourists visiting the city. The blaze's cause is under investigation, with initial suspicions pointing to a short circuit in an air conditioning wire.

Authorities are on the scene and further details are awaited as the situation develops. Residents and tourists are advised to steer clear of the affected area. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)