Chhattisgarh's Vision: From Naxal-Affected to Economic Powerhouse

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai held a significant meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to advance the state's development agenda. A primary focus was on Bastar, a region heavily affected by Naxal activities, which Sai envisions transforming into thriving centers of infrastructure, industries, and tourism.

PM Modi welcomed the comprehensive plan and guaranteed full support from the central government. CM Sai detailed the final stages of combatting naxalism in the state, crediting coordinated strategies by security forces and strong community involvement for the progress.

The partnership between local police and central forces has been pivotal in fostering development and strengthening public confidence. The state's goal is to evolve Bastar into an industrial and economic hub, cultivating jobs and improving living standards for tribal populations.

Discussions also covered new industrial policies driving investor interest. CM Sai pointed out steps like single-window clearances and tax incentives are drawing significant companies to Chhattisgarh. Women's empowerment and rural progress are prioritized through initiatives designed to bolster self-employment and financial independence among rural women.

Efforts are underway to fortify self-help groups offering sustainability for women through economic opportunities in minor forest produce, organic farming, and traditional crafts. Sai briefed the Prime Minister on advancing women's roles in Bastar's growth via start-ups and small industries, aiming to boost overall economic development.

CM Sai also highlighted Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit on March 30, aimed to inaugurate several development projects. Preparations are underway, and the Prime Minister was updated on the array of ongoing developmental steps across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)