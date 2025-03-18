Left Menu

PM Modi Hails MahaKumbh, Lok Sabha Adjourns Until March 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the MahaKumbh's organization in Prayagraj, attributing its success to the collective dedication of the people and administration. He described the event as a demonstration of India’s cultural identity and national awakening, amidst the ongoing budget session of Parliament adjourned until March 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 14:29 IST
PM Modi Hails MahaKumbh, Lok Sabha Adjourns Until March 19
The New Parliament Building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha has been temporarily adjourned and will reconvene on March 19 at 11 am. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the house, praising the successful organisation of the MahaKumbh in Prayagraj. PM Modi attributed the event's success to the dedication of the public, the administration, and devotees nationwide.

In his speech, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude towards the residents of Uttar Pradesh and Prayagraj for their exemplary efforts in hosting the event. He referred to the MahaKumbh as a symbol of India's growing national consciousness, emphasizing the importance of public and administrative support in bringing the grand event to fruition.

PM Modi highlighted the MahaKumbh's global significance, stating it demonstrated India's spiritual and cultural vitality reminiscent of the nation's freedom movement. He underscored the gathering as a powerful manifestation of the country's unity and spiritual awakening, reinforcing India's identity on the world stage.

Describing the Prayagraj Mahakumbh as a stage showcasing national consciousness, PM Modi emphasized its role beyond a spiritual gathering. He stressed that it symbolized India's ongoing journey towards unity, progress, and spiritual enlightenment, much like pivotal historical movements which have defined the nation's spirit.

The second leg of the Parliamentary budget session, which commenced on March 10, is set to continue until April 4. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025