PM Modi Hails MahaKumbh, Lok Sabha Adjourns Until March 19

The Lok Sabha has been temporarily adjourned and will reconvene on March 19 at 11 am. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the house, praising the successful organisation of the MahaKumbh in Prayagraj. PM Modi attributed the event's success to the dedication of the public, the administration, and devotees nationwide.

In his speech, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude towards the residents of Uttar Pradesh and Prayagraj for their exemplary efforts in hosting the event. He referred to the MahaKumbh as a symbol of India's growing national consciousness, emphasizing the importance of public and administrative support in bringing the grand event to fruition.

PM Modi highlighted the MahaKumbh's global significance, stating it demonstrated India's spiritual and cultural vitality reminiscent of the nation's freedom movement. He underscored the gathering as a powerful manifestation of the country's unity and spiritual awakening, reinforcing India's identity on the world stage.

Describing the Prayagraj Mahakumbh as a stage showcasing national consciousness, PM Modi emphasized its role beyond a spiritual gathering. He stressed that it symbolized India's ongoing journey towards unity, progress, and spiritual enlightenment, much like pivotal historical movements which have defined the nation's spirit.

The second leg of the Parliamentary budget session, which commenced on March 10, is set to continue until April 4. (ANI)

