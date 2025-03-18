Left Menu

Stakeholder Inputs Invited for Income Tax Reforms

The Central Board of Direct Taxes invites stakeholders to send their inputs on the Income Tax Bill, 2025, for drafting new rules and forms. This initiative seeks to simplify tax processes, reduce compliance burdens, and improve taxpayer understanding, as part of the comprehensive review of the current Income-tax Act, 1961.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 15:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has called on stakeholders to contribute their inputs for drafting new rules and forms for the proposed Income Tax Bill, 2025. This invitation is part of efforts to simplify tax procedures and reduce compliance burdens as India transitions its tax legislation.

Introduced in Parliament last month, the Income Tax Bill, 2025, is undergoing scrutiny by a Select Committee. Stakeholders have the opportunity to suggest improvements to simplify processes, minimize outdated regulations, and make tax compliance easier and more transparent for everyone.

The CBDT has launched a utility on the e-filing portal to facilitate input submissions. Stakeholders can participate by entering their details and completing an OTP-based validation process. Suggestions should include relevant sections or clauses of the 1962 rules for targeted recommendations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

