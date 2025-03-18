Stakeholder Inputs Invited for Income Tax Reforms

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has called on stakeholders to contribute their inputs for drafting new rules and forms for the proposed Income Tax Bill, 2025. This invitation is part of efforts to simplify tax procedures and reduce compliance burdens as India transitions its tax legislation.

Introduced in Parliament last month, the Income Tax Bill, 2025, is undergoing scrutiny by a Select Committee. Stakeholders have the opportunity to suggest improvements to simplify processes, minimize outdated regulations, and make tax compliance easier and more transparent for everyone.

The CBDT has launched a utility on the e-filing portal to facilitate input submissions. Stakeholders can participate by entering their details and completing an OTP-based validation process. Suggestions should include relevant sections or clauses of the 1962 rules for targeted recommendations.

