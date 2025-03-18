Left Menu

Justice on the Move: Supreme Court Judges Visit Manipur Relief Camps

A Supreme Court delegation, led by Justice BR Gavai, will visit Manipur's relief camps to bolster legal and humanitarian aid. The visit includes inaugurating legal services, medical camps, and aid distribution for displaced persons. The initiative seeks to reconnect affected populations with government support systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 18:21 IST
The Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation of six Supreme Court judges, spearheaded by Justice BR Gavai, is set to visit relief camps in violence-stricken Manipur on March 22 to enhance legal and humanitarian support efforts. This high-profile visit aims to provide a significant boost to ongoing aid initiatives following ethnic violence in the region.

Justice Gavai, serving as the Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), will inaugurate legal service camps and medical clinics across various districts of Manipur via virtual platforms. New legal aid clinics will also be established in Imphal East, Imphal West, and Ukhrul districts. Additionally, essential relief materials will be distributed to internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The legal service camps will play a pivotal role in connecting IDPs with government welfare programs, thereby granting access to crucial benefits including healthcare, pensions, and employment schemes. A team of 25 specialized doctors from Chennai will conduct medical camps across all relief locations, ensuring sustained medical support beyond the initial visit.

In a statement, NALSA highlighted its collaboration with the Manipur State Legal Services Authority (MASLSA), emphasizing their joint efforts in legal aid provision. Furthermore, 273 legal aid clinics have been set up to assist IDPs with accessing government benefits and lost document recovery.

NALSA reiterated its dedication to justice for vulnerable sectors, aiming to bridge the gap between legal rights and accessibility. The visit coincides with the High Court of Manipur's Duo Decennial Celebration, underscoring a commitment to providing displaced individuals the resources needed for dignified recovery.

The backdrop of this initiative is marked by violent clashes between ethnic groups in Manipur, which followed a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3, 2023, and necessitated paramilitary intervention by the Central government to restore order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

