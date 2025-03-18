Left Menu

Lieutenant Governor Lauds Youth Initiative for Cultural and Democratic Advancement

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha praised the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's program connecting Ladakh's youth with national culture and values. During a student interaction, he highlighted the role of education in fostering national unity and growth, emphasizing the need for integrating ethics with modern skills for sustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 18:50 IST
Lieutenant Governor Lauds Youth Initiative for Cultural and Democratic Advancement
Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha with the delegation (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha applauded the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for their initiative aimed at involving the youth of Ladakh in understanding India's rich cultural heritage and democratic principles. This initiative, part of ABVP's 'Rashtriya Ekatmata Yatra', enables students to recognize their role in achieving 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

While interacting with the youth delegation from the Union Territory of Ladakh, Lieutenant Governor Sinha commended the exposure they have received through their visits across various regions of the country. The interactions were part of a broader effort to promote cultural understanding and national unity.

Earlier, on March 13, Lieutenant Governor Sinha spoke at the Spiritual and Value Education Summit in New Delhi, urging educators to transform the education framework to support intellectual and moral development. He emphasized that integrating traditional ethics with modern skills is vital to sustain economic growth and nurture a well-rounded society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025