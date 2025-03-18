Lieutenant Governor Lauds Youth Initiative for Cultural and Democratic Advancement

On Tuesday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha applauded the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for their initiative aimed at involving the youth of Ladakh in understanding India's rich cultural heritage and democratic principles. This initiative, part of ABVP's 'Rashtriya Ekatmata Yatra', enables students to recognize their role in achieving 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

While interacting with the youth delegation from the Union Territory of Ladakh, Lieutenant Governor Sinha commended the exposure they have received through their visits across various regions of the country. The interactions were part of a broader effort to promote cultural understanding and national unity.

Earlier, on March 13, Lieutenant Governor Sinha spoke at the Spiritual and Value Education Summit in New Delhi, urging educators to transform the education framework to support intellectual and moral development. He emphasized that integrating traditional ethics with modern skills is vital to sustain economic growth and nurture a well-rounded society.

