Left Menu

Himachal MLA Advocates for Stricter Import Regulations and Boosted Horticulture Investment

Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore urges increased import duties and enhanced horticulture investment in Himachal Pradesh. Highlighting past plant disease outbreaks due to poor import regulation, he stresses indigenous horticulture development and criticizes current import practices. Rathore advocates for larger agriculture budgets and maintaining tourist safety against separatist activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:03 IST
Himachal MLA Advocates for Stricter Import Regulations and Boosted Horticulture Investment
Congress MLA and All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Rathore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress MLA and All India Congress Committee spokesperson, Kuldeep Singh Rathore, raised pressing concerns during the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday about the repercussions of importing plant nurseries. Rathore called on the central government to increase import duties on U.S. goods to India, emphasizing economic independence and domestic industry safeguarding.

In his assembly speech, Rathore pinpointed key issues connected to horticulture and agricultural imports. He explained to ANI that his primary concern was the non-compliance of imported plant nurseries with crucial regulations. He highlighted the absence of mandatory one-year quarantine for these imports, essential to mitigate the spread of viruses, recalling the devastating 2010 Fire Blight outbreak in Jammu & Kashmir.

Assured by Himachal Pradesh's Horticulture Minister of improving regulations, Rathore also criticized the lack of research advancements in horticulture. He questioned why substantial investments haven't yielded indigenous fruit varieties fit for local climates, stressing the unsuitability of foreign plant nurseries for Indian conditions.

Rathore insisted on increased research investment, noting the Rs 5,000 crore value of Himachal Pradesh's horticulture industry, which sustains numerous livelihoods. He compared local productivity with Europe, stressing the need for greater horticultural focus to strengthen the economy. Rathore also called for an elevated agriculture budget to enhance rural prosperity.

Additionally, Rathore expressed concerns over attacks on former legislators and underscored the importance of ensuring tourist safety in Himachal Pradesh. He firmly rejected separatist actions, stating that those promoting disharmony should not find a place in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025