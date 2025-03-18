Himachal MLA Advocates for Stricter Import Regulations and Boosted Horticulture Investment

The Congress MLA and All India Congress Committee spokesperson, Kuldeep Singh Rathore, raised pressing concerns during the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday about the repercussions of importing plant nurseries. Rathore called on the central government to increase import duties on U.S. goods to India, emphasizing economic independence and domestic industry safeguarding.

In his assembly speech, Rathore pinpointed key issues connected to horticulture and agricultural imports. He explained to ANI that his primary concern was the non-compliance of imported plant nurseries with crucial regulations. He highlighted the absence of mandatory one-year quarantine for these imports, essential to mitigate the spread of viruses, recalling the devastating 2010 Fire Blight outbreak in Jammu & Kashmir.

Assured by Himachal Pradesh's Horticulture Minister of improving regulations, Rathore also criticized the lack of research advancements in horticulture. He questioned why substantial investments haven't yielded indigenous fruit varieties fit for local climates, stressing the unsuitability of foreign plant nurseries for Indian conditions.

Rathore insisted on increased research investment, noting the Rs 5,000 crore value of Himachal Pradesh's horticulture industry, which sustains numerous livelihoods. He compared local productivity with Europe, stressing the need for greater horticultural focus to strengthen the economy. Rathore also called for an elevated agriculture budget to enhance rural prosperity.

Additionally, Rathore expressed concerns over attacks on former legislators and underscored the importance of ensuring tourist safety in Himachal Pradesh. He firmly rejected separatist actions, stating that those promoting disharmony should not find a place in the state.

