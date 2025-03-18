Left Menu

Nagpur Violence: DCP Vows Swift Legal Action

Nagpur DCP Niketan Kadam addressed the recent violence in the city, where he was injured, but assured that the perpetrators will be identified and prosecuted. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has praised Nagpur Police, and a curfew remains in effect amid ongoing tensions over local issues.

Updated: 18-03-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 20:04 IST
Nagpur DCP Niketan Kadam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Nagpur's Deputy Commissioner of Police, Niketan Kadam, who was injured during recent violent incidents, announced on Tuesday that those responsible will be identified and face legal consequences. Kadam noted that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has commended the police force's handling of the situation.

Detailing the events, DCP Kadam described a large crowd turning violent with stone-pelting and vehicle vandalism. CCTV footage shows individuals with weapons at the scene, and Kadam recounted a confrontation with some wielding axes, which left him injured. Despite the disorder, his team sustained no casualties.

Chief Minister Fadnavis has praised the Nagpur Police's efforts, bolstering the team's morale. Meanwhile, a curfew was imposed in multiple Nagpur areas due to rising tensions over demands to remove Aurangzeb's grave. The curfew will remain under the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita until further notice as authorities work to restore order.

