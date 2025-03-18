Nagpur Violence: DCP Vows Swift Legal Action

Nagpur's Deputy Commissioner of Police, Niketan Kadam, who was injured during recent violent incidents, announced on Tuesday that those responsible will be identified and face legal consequences. Kadam noted that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has commended the police force's handling of the situation.

Detailing the events, DCP Kadam described a large crowd turning violent with stone-pelting and vehicle vandalism. CCTV footage shows individuals with weapons at the scene, and Kadam recounted a confrontation with some wielding axes, which left him injured. Despite the disorder, his team sustained no casualties.

Chief Minister Fadnavis has praised the Nagpur Police's efforts, bolstering the team's morale. Meanwhile, a curfew was imposed in multiple Nagpur areas due to rising tensions over demands to remove Aurangzeb's grave. The curfew will remain under the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita until further notice as authorities work to restore order.

