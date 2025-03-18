Telangana Assembly Passes Landmark SC Reservation Bill

The Telangana Legislative Assembly marked a significant moment on Tuesday with the passage of the SC (Rationalisation of Reservations) Bill 2025. Spearheaded by Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, the bill is hailed as a landmark decision addressing demands unmet in both united Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for decades.

Reddy attributed the success to the Congress-led government under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, emphasizing the party's longstanding support for SC categorisation, an issue championed by Rahul Gandhi during his campaigns. Although previous governments passed resolutions, this marked the first substantial action towards its realisation.

Detailing the extensive process undertaken, the Telangana government adopted a structured approach, analyzing models from states like Punjab and Tamil Nadu. A commissioned study explored 59 SC sub-castes, leading to a transparent categorisation process. Notably, a creamy layer proposal was rejected to maintain existing benefits for SC sub-groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)