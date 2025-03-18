Geopolitical Fluctuations Drive Market Volatility: Wall Street Sways, Gold Shines

The markets faced significant volatility as geopolitical tensions intensified due to Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, causing Wall Street to dip and gold prices to reach unprecedented highs. Concurrently, the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting on monetary policy amidst economic uncertainties added to investor anxieties.

Despite the turmoil, European stocks rose driven by Germany's parliamentary approval for a spending overhaul, aiming to invigorate Europe's biggest economy. Conversely, the U.S. stock indices, particularly the tech-heavy Nasdaq, saw declines amidst uncertainty over tariffs and global conflicts.

Globally, the MSCI's broad index observed a decline, but Asia-Pacific shares experienced gains, reflecting varied market responses. Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum faced drops attributed to geopolitical instability and economic policy uncertainties, highlighting a shift to safer investment havens such as gold and government bonds.

