Maersk Warns of Emerging Trade Conflicts

AP Moeller - Maersk A/S has reported the onset of escalating trade conflicts which could significantly impact the global economy and trade. These developments may have profound implications for various customers worldwide, as shared by Maersk's chair during their Annual General Meeting.

Updated: 18-03-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 21:14 IST
At the recent Annual General Meeting, AP Moeller - Maersk A/S's chair expressed increasing concerns over emerging trade conflicts.

These disputes could have deep and lasting effects on the global economy and trade pathways, according to the chair's statement.

Such changes may also significantly affect a large portion of Maersk's customer base, with widespread implications expected.

