Left Menu

Saudi Arabia Awards Major Mining Exploration Licenses

The Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has awarded mining exploration licenses to various local and international firms, including India's Vedanta and a consortium of Ajlan & Bros and China's Zijin Mining. The firms are set to invest over 366 million riyals ($97.59 million) in exploration over three years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 02:13 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 02:13 IST
Saudi Arabia Awards Major Mining Exploration Licenses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development within the mining sector, the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has granted exploration licenses to a mix of local and international companies. This strategic move was reported by the state news agency, SPA, on Tuesday.

Among the recipients of these licenses are the Indian mining titan Vedanta and a consortium that includes local firm Ajlan & Bros coupled with the Chinese giant Zijin Mining. These entities are poised to undertake substantial exploration endeavors in Saudi Arabia.

Driven by an investment exceeding 366 million riyals, these initiatives are slated to unfold over the next three years, marking a notable commitment to bolstering mineral exploration in the region, with a dollar equivalence of roughly $97.59 million.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025