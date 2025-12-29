Left Menu

Alexander Hendrickx Backs India's Hockey World Cup Ambitions, Eyes Success with Vedanta Kalinga Lancers

Belgium's Alexander Hendrickx believes India is a strong contender for the Hockey World Cup, nearly five decades after their last win. As he gears up for the Hockey India League with Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, he emphasizes the need for a defensive focus and shares his enriching experiences with Indian players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 22:50 IST
Alexander Hendrickx (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Belgium's star and Vedanta Kalinga Lancers player, Alexander Hendrickx, has tipped India as a top contender for the Hockey World Cup title next year, nearly half a century after their last victory. India won the championship in 1975, defeating Pakistan in a thrilling final.

Hendrickx told ANI that India remains a formidable force in recent tournaments, consistently competing for medals. While he acknowledges the stiff competition, he believes India is among the top five nations capable of lifting the trophy. Hendrickx predicts a closely contested tournament, with form and details determining the outcome.

Meanwhile, Hendrickx is set to play a pivotal role for Vedanta Kalinga Lancers in the upcoming Hockey India League season. The team is focused on improving their previous performance and reaching the top four. Defensive strategies are crucial this year, as Hendrickx identifies areas for improvement based on last season's shortcomings. In addition to hockey, Hendrickx cherishes his cultural exchanges with Indian players, enriching his overall experience.

