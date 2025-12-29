Alexander Hendrickx Backs India's Hockey World Cup Ambitions, Eyes Success with Vedanta Kalinga Lancers

Belgium's star and Vedanta Kalinga Lancers player, Alexander Hendrickx, has tipped India as a top contender for the Hockey World Cup title next year, nearly half a century after their last victory. India won the championship in 1975, defeating Pakistan in a thrilling final.

Hendrickx told ANI that India remains a formidable force in recent tournaments, consistently competing for medals. While he acknowledges the stiff competition, he believes India is among the top five nations capable of lifting the trophy. Hendrickx predicts a closely contested tournament, with form and details determining the outcome.

Meanwhile, Hendrickx is set to play a pivotal role for Vedanta Kalinga Lancers in the upcoming Hockey India League season. The team is focused on improving their previous performance and reaching the top four. Defensive strategies are crucial this year, as Hendrickx identifies areas for improvement based on last season's shortcomings. In addition to hockey, Hendrickx cherishes his cultural exchanges with Indian players, enriching his overall experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)