Insolation Scores Landmark Solar Order

Insolation Energy's subsidiary, Insolation Green Energy Pvt Ltd, clinched a significant Rs 733.04 crore order to supply solar PV modules. The order, a record for the company, will be executed in the 2025-26 financial year, as disclosed in a regulatory filing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 09:54 IST
In a landmark move, Insolation Energy's subsidiary, Insolation Green Energy Pvt Ltd, announced it has secured a massive order valued at Rs 733.04 crore for solar PV modules.

This deal represents the highest single sale in the company's history, underscoring its growing market influence.

The project is set to be executed in the 2025-26 financial year, according to a regulatory filing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

