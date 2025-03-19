Insolation Scores Landmark Solar Order
Insolation Energy's subsidiary, Insolation Green Energy Pvt Ltd, clinched a significant Rs 733.04 crore order to supply solar PV modules. The order, a record for the company, will be executed in the 2025-26 financial year, as disclosed in a regulatory filing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 09:54 IST
- Country:
- India
In a landmark move, Insolation Energy's subsidiary, Insolation Green Energy Pvt Ltd, announced it has secured a massive order valued at Rs 733.04 crore for solar PV modules.
This deal represents the highest single sale in the company's history, underscoring its growing market influence.
The project is set to be executed in the 2025-26 financial year, according to a regulatory filing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bihar Budget 2025-26: A Controversial Path to Development
Post-Budget Webinar on Union Budget 2025-26: Breakout Session on Exports Outlines Strategic Roadmap for Enhancing India’s Global Trade Competitiveness
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Greenlights Massive Budget for 2025-26
Mizoram Unveils Ambitious ₹15,198.76 Crore Budget for 2025-26
Meghalaya's Vision for 2025-26: Scholarship, Growth, and Fiscal Prudence