Insolation Scores Landmark Solar Order

In a landmark move, Insolation Energy's subsidiary, Insolation Green Energy Pvt Ltd, announced it has secured a massive order valued at Rs 733.04 crore for solar PV modules.

This deal represents the highest single sale in the company's history, underscoring its growing market influence.

The project is set to be executed in the 2025-26 financial year, according to a regulatory filing.

