Shocking Crime in Meerut: Wife and Partner Confess to Brutal Murder

A woman and her accomplice allegedly murdered her husband, concealed his dismembered body in cement, and were apprehended by police in Uttar Pradesh's Indiranagar. The crime was uncovered after the husband's mysterious disappearance. Both accused have been arrested, and further investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 10:04 IST
Shocking Crime in Meerut: Wife and Partner Confess to Brutal Murder
Meerut City SP Ayush Vikram Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a gruesome turn of events in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, a woman and her accomplice have been arrested for allegedly killing her husband, dismembering the body, and cementing the parts in a drum. The incident was reported in Indiranagar, as confirmed by the police on Tuesday.

The city's Superintendent of Police, Ayush Vikram Singh, identified the suspects as Muskan and Sahil. The victim, Saurabh Rajput, employed by the merchant navy, had been reported missing since March 4 following his return home.

Under interrogation, Sahil confessed to the crime, revealing that he and Muskan stabbed Saurabh to death and hid the body in a cement-sealed drum. The couple has been arrested, and an FIR has been filed. Authorities are continuing their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

