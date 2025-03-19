CJM Court Approves Transit Remand for Ajnala Police Station Attack Accused

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Dibrugarh has sanctioned the transit remand of two suspects, Basant Singh and Sarabjeet Singh Gill, under the National Security Act (NSA). They are scheduled to appear before a Punjab court related to the 2023 Ajnala police station attack case.

According to Advocate Samir Todi, the detainees are required to be present in the Punjab court by March 23 at noon. Todi also mentioned that two other detainees faced the CJM court on March 17 for a similar transit remand. Three more accused are set to appear today as the Punjab police continue their arrests concerning the Ajnala attack.

Previously, the Dibrugarh Court allowed the Punjab Police transit remand for associates of Pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh, citing the need for judicial proceedings in connection with the attack on Ajnala Police Station. Meanwhile, the Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, had decided against prolonging their detention under the NSA. Deputy Inspector General Satinder Singh identified the seven individuals being transferred to Punjab as part of the ongoing investigation.

