Nagpur Gripped by Chaos: Curfew Enforced Amidst Violent Clashes

Curfew remains in effect for the second day in Nagpur following violent clashes. An FIR names 51 individuals involved, including minors. Authorities, including Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, assure strict action against those responsible. Investigations are ongoing to determine if the incident was pre-planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 10:06 IST
Barricades put in place (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nagpur continues to reel under curfew for the second consecutive day after violent clashes erupted on March 17. An FIR filed at Ganeshpath Police Station under multiple legal statutes, including the Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act, lists 51 accused individuals, highlighting the seriousness of the incident.

The complaint, filed by Police Inspector Jitendra Baburao Gadge, alleges stone-pelting and use of petrol bombs against police by protesters, escalating tensions and endangering public safety. Among the accused are residents from key Nagpur localities such as Jafar Nagar and Tajbagh. Alarming allegations of misconduct against women police officers have also surfaced.

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi assured decisive action by the Maharashtra government to address the unrest. Meanwhile, BJP MPs, including Ashok Chavan, condemned the violence over demands related to historical figures and assured that police have regained control of the situation. Deputy CM Eknath Shinde noted the possibility of a conspiracy behind the clashes and urged citizens to maintain peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

