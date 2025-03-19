Left Menu

Tragedy in Pune: Minibus Fire Claims Four Lives, Another Blaze Erupts at Wanwadi

In Pune, a minibus fire claimed four lives in the Hinjewadi area, while a separate blaze occurred at a multi-storey building in Wanwadi, extinguished by fire officials with no casualties. The incidents have raised safety concerns in the city.

Updated: 19-03-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 10:07 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a tragic turn of events in Pune, a minibus caught fire in the Hinjewadi area on Wednesday, resulting in the deaths of four individuals, according to local police reports. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined as authorities conduct their investigation.

Meanwhile, another fire incident was reported on Saturday, when flames erupted at a commercial building in the Jagtap Chowk area of Wanwadi, Pune. Dramatic visuals captured flames and thick smoke pouring out from multiple floors of the building. Swift action by the Pune Municipal Corporation's Fire Department managed to douse the flames, and fortunately, no casualties were reported in this incident.

These incidents have highlighted growing concerns about fire safety standards and emergency preparedness in the city, as residents call for stricter regulations to prevent such occurrences in the future. Further details on the Hinjewadi minibus tragedy are awaited as the authorities continue their investigation.

