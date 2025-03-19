Madhya Pradesh Celebrates Colorful Traditions on Rang Panchami

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav greeted citizens on Wednesday, celebrating Rang Panchami. He expressed hopes for happiness and prosperity to surround the lives of the state's people as they partake in this vibrant festival of colors.

Yadav will participate in the long-standing tradition of Rang Panchami Ger in Indore, where locals drench each other in colors. Marked five days post-Holi, the festival attracts large gatherings in Rajwada and neighboring areas with celebrants using modern methods like water tankers to spread colors.

In Ujjain, devotees celebrated at the Mahakaleshwar temple with saffron-infused water and Palash flower colors during the Bhasma Aarti ritual. The temple's priest, Yash Sharma, conveyed wishes for devotees to embrace colorful joy, akin to offerings made to Baba Mahakal.

(With inputs from agencies.)