Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Celebrates Colorful Traditions on Rang Panchami

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav sends warm greetings on Rang Panchami, a vibrant festival celebrated with color smearing in Indore and Ujjain. The festival features traditional gatherings and rituals including color offerings at Mahakaleshwar temple, symbolizing joy and prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 10:15 IST
Madhya Pradesh Celebrates Colorful Traditions on Rang Panchami
Rangpanchami Ger in Indore (File Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav greeted citizens on Wednesday, celebrating Rang Panchami. He expressed hopes for happiness and prosperity to surround the lives of the state's people as they partake in this vibrant festival of colors.

Yadav will participate in the long-standing tradition of Rang Panchami Ger in Indore, where locals drench each other in colors. Marked five days post-Holi, the festival attracts large gatherings in Rajwada and neighboring areas with celebrants using modern methods like water tankers to spread colors.

In Ujjain, devotees celebrated at the Mahakaleshwar temple with saffron-infused water and Palash flower colors during the Bhasma Aarti ritual. The temple's priest, Yash Sharma, conveyed wishes for devotees to embrace colorful joy, akin to offerings made to Baba Mahakal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025