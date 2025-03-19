Left Menu

BRISKPE Secures RBI Approval, Set to Revolutionize Cross-Border Payments

BRISKPE, a global payments platform supported by Prosus, has attained the Reserve Bank of India's in-principle Payment Aggregator – Cross Border (PA-CB) authorisation. This approval allows BRISKPE to enhance transaction speed and security for Indian exporters and importers, aligning with the RBI's regulatory framework and providing new growth opportunities for Indian enterprises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 10:17 IST
BRISKPE Secures RBI Approval, Set to Revolutionize Cross-Border Payments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BRISKPE, the Prosus-backed cross-border payments platform, has achieved a significant breakthrough by obtaining the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) in-principle Payment Aggregator – Cross Border (PA-CB) authorisation.

This enables BRISKPE to function as a dedicated PA-CB for exports and imports under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007. The approval is expected to revolutionize transaction efficiency for Indian businesses, aiming to increase its transaction volume to 100,000 by the end of the next fiscal year.

CEO Sanjay Tripathy highlighted that this authorisation supports simplifying and securing international transactions, unlocking growth opportunities for Indian companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025