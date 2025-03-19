BRISKPE Secures RBI Approval, Set to Revolutionize Cross-Border Payments

BRISKPE, the Prosus-backed cross-border payments platform, has achieved a significant breakthrough by obtaining the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) in-principle Payment Aggregator – Cross Border (PA-CB) authorisation.

This enables BRISKPE to function as a dedicated PA-CB for exports and imports under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007. The approval is expected to revolutionize transaction efficiency for Indian businesses, aiming to increase its transaction volume to 100,000 by the end of the next fiscal year.

CEO Sanjay Tripathy highlighted that this authorisation supports simplifying and securing international transactions, unlocking growth opportunities for Indian companies.

