Munich Security Conference Vice Chair Calls for End to Russia-Ukraine War, Highlights European Foreign Policy Shift

Rainer Rudolph, Vice Chairman of the Munich Security Conference, lauded India's efforts to resolve the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict during the Raisina dialogue in Delhi. Emphasizing that the situation is not merely a 'conflict' but a 'war of aggression,' Rudolph underscored the need for a peaceful resolution respecting Ukraine's sovereignty.

Rudolph stressed the importance of maintaining Ukraine's territorial integrity, highlighting that its future must be decided by Ukrainians. He also reflected on U.S. President J.D. Vance's recent speech at the American Dynamism summit, describing it as a 'wake-up call' for Europe to bolster its foreign policy and security efforts.

Rudolph expressed optimism about the evolving US-Europe relationship, noting commitments to NATO and a stronger alliance. He conveyed Europe's responsibility to enhance collective security. Meanwhile, Vance criticized long-standing globalization practices, arguing they have hindered innovation and allowed other nations to narrow the value chain gap with the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)