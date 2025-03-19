KHANJAR-XII: Strengthening Indo-Kyrgyz Military Ties

KHANJAR-XII, the twelfth edition of a joint military exercise between India and Kyrgyzstan, is underway in the rugged terrains of Tokmok, Kyrgyzstan. The exercise highlights the enduring camaraderie between the two nations as elite troops from India's Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) and Kyrgyzstan's Scorpion Brigade engage in advanced counter-terrorism and special operations training.

Participants are honing skills in high-altitude combat, sniping, building intervention, and mountain craft—techniques essential for functioning in complex urban and mountainous settings, according to an official release. While intense drills command the agenda, cultural exchanges, including the celebration of Nowruz—a profound festival in Kyrgyz culture—serve as a platform for personal interaction and deeper mutual understanding.

The exercise, set from March 10 to 23, is framed by a United Nations mandate, aiming to bolster interoperability amongst the special forces in urban warfare and counter-terrorism scenarios. As an annual event alternating between the two countries, Khanjar-XII underscores a strategic military partnership and reasserts the commitment to regional peace, stability, and the fight against international terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)