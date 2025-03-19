Left Menu

KHANJAR-XII: Strengthening Indo-Kyrgyz Military Ties

Exercise KHANJAR-XII, held in Kyrgyzstan, showcases the military partnership between India and Kyrgyzstan. Troops focus on advanced counter-terrorism and special operations. Beyond drills, cultural events like Nowruz reinforce personal bonds. Scheduled from March 10-23, the exercise under a UN mandate boosts cooperation and addresses shared security challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:29 IST
KHANJAR-XII: Strengthening Indo-Kyrgyz Military Ties
Visual from the exercise (Photo: X/ ADGPI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

KHANJAR-XII, the twelfth edition of a joint military exercise between India and Kyrgyzstan, is underway in the rugged terrains of Tokmok, Kyrgyzstan. The exercise highlights the enduring camaraderie between the two nations as elite troops from India's Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) and Kyrgyzstan's Scorpion Brigade engage in advanced counter-terrorism and special operations training.

Participants are honing skills in high-altitude combat, sniping, building intervention, and mountain craft—techniques essential for functioning in complex urban and mountainous settings, according to an official release. While intense drills command the agenda, cultural exchanges, including the celebration of Nowruz—a profound festival in Kyrgyz culture—serve as a platform for personal interaction and deeper mutual understanding.

The exercise, set from March 10 to 23, is framed by a United Nations mandate, aiming to bolster interoperability amongst the special forces in urban warfare and counter-terrorism scenarios. As an annual event alternating between the two countries, Khanjar-XII underscores a strategic military partnership and reasserts the commitment to regional peace, stability, and the fight against international terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025