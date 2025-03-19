Left Menu

Government Boosts Digital Economy with UPI Incentive of Rs 1,500 Crore

The Union Cabinet has approved a Rs 1,500 crore incentive scheme to promote low-value UPI transactions in India. The scheme will cover transactions below Rs 2,000 and the government will bear the Merchant Discount Rate. It aims to boost digital payments among small merchants for 2024-25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:50 IST
Government Boosts Digital Economy with UPI Incentive of Rs 1,500 Crore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has announced a significant incentive scheme to boost digital payments, with the Union Cabinet approving an outlay of approximately Rs 1,500 crore. This initiative is designed to encourage UPI transactions below Rs 2,000, particularly targeting small merchants.

The scheme, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet, will cover the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) for payments that fall under Rs 2,000. Effective from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, this move underscores the government's commitment to advancing the digital economy.

Financial incentives amounting to 0.15% per transaction will be provided to enhance UPI usage among small merchants, underscoring a focused support approach for financial inclusivity in the economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025