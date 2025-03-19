Zelestra Powers Daimler India with 16 MW Green Energy

Zelestra, a renewable energy company from Spain, has announced a significant agreement with Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), a subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG. The deal involves the supply of 16 MW of clean energy from Zelestra's hybrid wind and solar project located in Tamil Nadu.

The agreement is set to provide green power to DICV's Oragadam manufacturing facility near Chennai. This factory is known for producing commercial trucks and luxury buses under various brands including BharatBenz and others like FUSO, Mercedes-Benz, and Freightliner.

The partnership showcases Zelestra's capacity to craft customized energy solutions by integrating wind and solar resources to meet the specific energy demands of DICV. This move highlights Zelestra's global influence in renewable energy, boasting a project portfolio of 28 GW across 13 countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)