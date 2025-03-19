Ukraine's Economy: A Resilient Comeback Amidst Challenges

Ukraine's economy demonstrated resilience as its GDP grew by 0.7% in February, compared to the same month last year, according to the country's economy ministry.

According to First Deputy Economy Minister Oleksiy Sobolev, the economic growth experienced a slowdown during the month due to several external factors.

Key among these challenges were Russian strikes targeting gas production facilities and a temporary dip in export levels, which Sobolev identified as significant pressures faced by the Ukrainian economy in February.

