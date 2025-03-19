Ukraine's Economy: A Resilient Comeback Amidst Challenges
Ukraine's GDP saw a 0.7% increase in February, year-on-year. However, economic growth faced challenges due to Russian attacks on gas facilities and decreased exports. The deputy economy minister highlighted these issues as key factors affecting February's economic performance.
According to First Deputy Economy Minister Oleksiy Sobolev, the economic growth experienced a slowdown during the month due to several external factors.
Key among these challenges were Russian strikes targeting gas production facilities and a temporary dip in export levels, which Sobolev identified as significant pressures faced by the Ukrainian economy in February.
