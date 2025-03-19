Left Menu

Ukraine's Economy: A Resilient Comeback Amidst Challenges

Ukraine's GDP saw a 0.7% increase in February, year-on-year. However, economic growth faced challenges due to Russian attacks on gas facilities and decreased exports. The deputy economy minister highlighted these issues as key factors affecting February's economic performance.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's economy demonstrated resilience as its GDP grew by 0.7% in February, compared to the same month last year, according to the country's economy ministry.

According to First Deputy Economy Minister Oleksiy Sobolev, the economic growth experienced a slowdown during the month due to several external factors.

Key among these challenges were Russian strikes targeting gas production facilities and a temporary dip in export levels, which Sobolev identified as significant pressures faced by the Ukrainian economy in February.

