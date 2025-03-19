Left Menu

Dugda Coal Washery's Historic Monetisation: A New Era in Coal Sector Reforms

The Dugda Coal Washery, part of Coal India Ltd, has successfully completed monetisation, marking India's first such achievement. Located in Bokaro, Jharkhand, this milestone reflects significant coal sector reforms, optimizing assets, enhancing efficiency, and boosting energy security through private involvement and increased revenue generation.

The Dugda Coal Washery, under Coal India Ltd (CIL), has marked a pioneering achievement by being the first washery in India to complete the monetisation process. This historic milestone was announced by the Ministry of Coal on Wednesday.

Situated in Bokaro, Jharkhand, the 2 million tonnes capacity washery represents a transformative step in India's coal sector reforms. Through successful monetisation carried out by Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), a CIL subsidiary, this initiative aims to enhance efficiency, optimize asset use, and strengthen energy security in the nation.

The initiative is expected to optimize underutilized assets and attract private participation, thereby boosting coal beneficiation and generating revenue. The government emphasizes continual efforts to expand domestic coal-washing capacity while reducing import reliance, aligning with broader economic reforms.

