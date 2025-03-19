Pioneering Organic Farming: A National Push for Natural Cultivation

The Ministry of Agriculture has announced its full support for proposals aimed at enhancing organic and natural farming. This comes as a pivotal strategy for improving agricultural sustainability and profitability.

During a two-day National Seminar cum Exhibition organized by the National Centre for Organic & Natural Farming (NCONF) in Ghaziabad, notable leaders gathered to discuss the growing significance of organic farming. The event, held on March 18-19, was inaugurated by key figures including K M S Khalsa, Finance Director of the Union Ministry of Agriculture.

Discussions revolved around the current achievements of NCONF, the importance of organic certification, and market opportunities. Leaders highlighted innovative strategies, such as the Gaukripa Krishi model, which promises free access to natural farming practices for stakeholders, aiming to boost farmers' incomes and expand organic farming's reach both domestically and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)