Pioneering Organic Farming: A National Push for Natural Cultivation

The Ministry of Agriculture backs initiatives promoting organic and natural farming. During a National Seminar, directors highlighted organic certification, market opportunities, and income benefits for farmers. Strategies were introduced to enhance organic farming through innovative approaches and stakeholder collaboration, emphasizing both domestic and international market expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 19:11 IST
The Ministry of Agriculture has announced its full support for proposals aimed at enhancing organic and natural farming. This comes as a pivotal strategy for improving agricultural sustainability and profitability.

During a two-day National Seminar cum Exhibition organized by the National Centre for Organic & Natural Farming (NCONF) in Ghaziabad, notable leaders gathered to discuss the growing significance of organic farming. The event, held on March 18-19, was inaugurated by key figures including K M S Khalsa, Finance Director of the Union Ministry of Agriculture.

Discussions revolved around the current achievements of NCONF, the importance of organic certification, and market opportunities. Leaders highlighted innovative strategies, such as the Gaukripa Krishi model, which promises free access to natural farming practices for stakeholders, aiming to boost farmers' incomes and expand organic farming's reach both domestically and internationally.

